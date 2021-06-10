Coroner says smoke inhalation is preliminary cause of death in Birdseye fire

Smoke inhalation is being given as the preliminary cause of death of the 18-year-old killed in the Memorial Day Fire in Birdseye.

The blaze started at a home at the corner of Cherry and 2nd Street in Birdseye around 9 pm May 31st.

18-year-old Austyn Walburn of Petersburg was sleeping at the home at the time the fire started.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the south wall of the home fully engulfed in flames.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was ruled as “accidental electrical.”