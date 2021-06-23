COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to take place at Spencer County 4-H Fair

Fairgoers can get a free COVID-19 vaccine while enjoying the Spencer County 4-H Fair this week.

A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 26th, from 12 noon to 6 pm at the Spencer County 4-H Fair at 1101 East County Road 800 North in Chrisney.

This is a free vaccine.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is only one dose.

Pfizer requires two doses and is the only vaccine available for kids between the ages of 12 and 17.

Walk-in’s welcome, but if you want to save time, make an appointment at OurShot.IN.gov, or call 211.