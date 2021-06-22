Daviess County Fair to begin Tuesday evening

Fair season is beginning to get underway in Southern Indiana.

The Daviess County Fair kicks off Tuesday, June 22nd with a parade beginning at 5:30 PM in Elnora. Anyone is welcome to be a part of the parade, and the line-up for the parade will begin at 5 PM on Indian Street.

Following the parade, fairgoers can look forward to the Queen Contest which will be held at 7:30 PM at the bandstand.

The commercial building will host about 20 firms and organizations each night of the fair, providing plenty of options and a break from the heat.

Kids will also have the chance to win prizes.

Each night, the kids can get a free ticket, and the fair will be giving away two bicycles and a tricycle.

The fair will continue each night until Saturday evening.