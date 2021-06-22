Fair season is beginning to get underway in Southern Indiana.
The Daviess County Fair kicks off Tuesday, June 22nd with a parade beginning at 5:30 PM in Elnora. Anyone is welcome to be a part of the parade, and the line-up for the parade will begin at 5 PM on Indian Street.
Following the parade, fairgoers can look forward to the Queen Contest which will be held at 7:30 PM at the bandstand.
The commercial building will host about 20 firms and organizations each night of the fair, providing plenty of options and a break from the heat.
Kids will also have the chance to win prizes.
Each night, the kids can get a free ticket, and the fair will be giving away two bicycles and a tricycle.
The fair will continue each night until Saturday evening.
Be the first to comment on "Daviess County Fair to begin Tuesday evening"