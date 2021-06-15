Domestic violence shelter in Orange County receives state grant

A domestic violence shelter in Orange County now has the funds needed to provide more emergency shelter and service expansion.

Hoosier Hills Prisoner and Community Together Domestic Violence Shelter was recently awarded a $16,000 grant through the state’s Social Services Block Grant Program.

The grant will be used to help offset the costs of certain operational expenses, including housing, food, and other basic necessities, and will give more flexibility to expanded services in other areas… such as case management, legal advocacy, and referral to other community resources if needed.

The Hoosier Hills Prisoner and Community Together Domestic Violence Shelter provides free emergency shelter to individuals who are victims of domestic violence and their children.

The shelter is staffed 24/7 to offer supportive services and crisis intervention to victims and has six satellite locations.

For more information, visit pactchangeslives.com.

The shelter is one of 28 domestic shelters to receive $500,000 in grants.