Dr. Aaron Blair Joining Dale Family Medicine

Dale Family Medicine is getting a new doctor.

Dr. Aaron Blair, M.D. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Blair will begin seeing patients at Dale Family Medicine in late August.

Dr. Blair received his medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. He completed a residency in family medicine at Franciscan Family Medicine Residency in Indianapolis.

Dr. Blair was born in Huntingburg and is originally from Ferdinand. He is excited to be returning to Southern Indiana.

Dr. Blair will be accepting new patients. For more information, please call 812-937-7140. Dale Family Medicine is located at 4 West Vine Street in Dale, Indiana.