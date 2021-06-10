Drinking bottle blamed for Wednesday morning crash on Schnellville Road

Police say that a drinking bottle is to blame for the crash that closed Schnellville Road on Wednesday morning.
24-year-old Cory Hall of English dropped a bottle while driving westbound on Schnellville Road, just east of Schnell Road, and bent over to pick it up, causing him to cross the centerline.
24-year-old Bryce Tyson of Jasper was traveling in a Fischer Electric truck in the opposite direction and try to swerve but was sideswiped by Hall.
The impact pushed the Fisher Electric Truck into a ditch, where came to rest on its side.
Hall was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital for a possible concussion and broken nose.
Tyson refused medical treatment at the scene.
Hall’s white Ford Ranger and Tyson’s Fischer Electric truck were totaled.
