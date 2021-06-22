Dubois Branch Library events for July

The Dubois County Branch Library is planning a summer full of family-friendly activities!

The library’s July schedule is as follows:

Every Tuesday at 2 pm – Kids Explore Art for 1st – 6th grade

Every Tuesday at 6 pm – Family Craft must pre-register

Every Thursday at 10:30 at NE Dubois Intermediate Cafeteria The Big Program

July 1 Animal Tales live animal show

July 8 Professor Steve’s Science Fun

July 15 Professor Tony and Brian Juggling and nonsense

*Masks are required at all programs held at the school

Friday, July 2 Story Time for littles to Kg Must pre-register

Wednesday, July 7 at 10:30 am – Storytime with a Purpose with the staff of Crisis Connection. Must pre-register

Thursday, July 1, 8, and 15 Beginning Ukulele 7 p.m. for 12 through adults with Duane Murphy. Must pre-register.

Wednesday, July 7 at 6 pm or Fri. July 9 at 2 pm – Lets Make Art Watercolor for adults. Must pre-register.

Friday, July 9 from 10:30 to noon the new Maker Van will be in the parking lot. Bubbles, and lots of fun outdoor activities.

Wednesday, July 14 at 6 pm –Adult Craft: Paint Pouring on Coasters. Must pre-register. (No adult craft on July 16)

Friday, July 16 Story Time for littles to Kg Must pre-register

Saturday, July 17 from 10 until 4 pm 6-hour Flower Oil Painting Workshop with Art Party Unlimited. Must register at artpartyunlimited.com or call 812-705-5227. Cost is $80. Use code “Floral20” to get a $20 discount.

Monday, July 19th at 10 am and 12 pm Escape Room Board Game. Must pre-register.

Wednesday, July 21st at 3 and 6 pm Escape Room Board Game. Must pre-register.

Friday, July 23 Story Time for littles to Kg Must pre-register

Saturday, July 24th from 10-1 Green Screen Photo Booth

Monday, July 26 at 6:30 pm End of the Month Book Club

Friday, July 30 Story Time for littles to Kg Must pre-register

For more details visit our Calendar on our website at jdcpl.us or contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548. Library hours are Mon – Thurs 10 – 8 pm, Fri 10 – 5 pm, Sat 10 – 2 pm.