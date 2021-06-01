Dubois County Health Department to hold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Residents 12 and older have another shot to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The Dubois County Health Department is holding another clinic to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine and does require a 2nd dose. This will be scheduled for you after the 1st dose is administered.

The clinic takes place on Monday, June 7th from 1 to 5 pm, with the second dose scheduled for Monday, June 28th, from 1 to 5 pm at the Dubois County Health Department Drive-Thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

Please use the NORTHSIDE parking lot (follow the signs and cones to the west side of the building.)

Anyone 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

A parent needs to be present for anyone 12 to 15 years old. A parent is preferred to be present for anyone 16 to 18 years old. If this is not an option, you MUST complete the CONSENT FOR COVID-19 VACCINATION FORM: CONSENT FOR COVID-19 VACCINATION

Please bring an ID and insurance card with you to the appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.