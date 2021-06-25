Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter announces Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Winners

Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter is pleased to present four Dubois County students with an Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship. These students are among the 40 selected throughout the state of Indiana to receive a $750 scholarship to help with their academic pursuits next school year.

“I am excited that we have so many local students benefiting from this scholarship program. I am sure each of these students will make great contributions to the law enforcement community in the coming years,” said Sheriff Kleinhelter.

The scholarship winners are:

Jake Begle, a 2021 graduate of Forest Park High School. He plans to attend Vincennes University Jasper Campus (VUJC) to study Law Enforcement.

Grace Helming, a 2021 graduate of Jasper High School. She plans to attend Butler University to study Criminology and Psychology.

Elise Herndon, a 2021 graduate of Forest Park High School. She plans to attend Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) to study Criminal Justice.

Logan Lampert, a 2021 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School. He plans to attend the University of Evansville to study Criminal Justice and Psychology.

The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship Fund was established to provide financial support for Indiana students pursuing both an education and career in the law enforcement field. Winners of the scholarship must be full-time students as well as affiliate or associate members of the Association or a dependent child or grandchild of an active affiliate or associate member and an Indiana resident. The winners must attend an Indiana college or university.

“Congratulations to all of our scholarship winners. We wish these bright students all the best as they begin their college years,” said Kleinhelter.