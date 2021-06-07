Dubois man facing charges after crash and head-butting officer

Indiana Conservation Officers and the Dubois County Sheriffs Department are investigating a motor vehicle accident that occurred in the town of Dubois, IN.

The accident resulted in the destruction of a road sign, stop sign, and two utility poles. The truck came to rest under the second utility pole that it struck.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ryan M. Singleton, 31, of Dubois, IN. Singleton showed signs of impairment at the accident scene and was taken to the Jasper City Police Department for a certified chemical test.

After becoming verbally abusive and refusing to take the chemical test Singleton head butted a Conservation Officer in the face.

After medical clearance at Memorial Hospital, Singleton was booked into the Dubois County Jail without further incident.

Singleton is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment, operating while intoxicated refusal, and battery on a law enforcement official.

Responding agencies included the Dubois County Sheriffs Department, Dubois Fire Department, Jasper Police Department, Sternberg’s Wrecker Service, and Indiana Conservation Officers.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.