Fatal Memorial Day fire in Birdseye ruled ‘accidental electrical’

The fire that killed an 18-year-old in Birdseye over Memorial Day weekend has been ruled “accidental electrical.”

18-year-old Austyn Walburn was taking a nap at the house of his girlfriend’s mother in Birdseye on the evening of May 31st when the blaze started.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the south wall of the home fully engulfed in flames.

An autopsy of Walburn has been completed, but Dubois County Coroner, Katie Schuck, says those results are still pending.