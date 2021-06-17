Ferdinand Town Council Holds Monthly Meeting

False alarms have been a cause of concern for the Ferdinand Fire Department and Law Enforcement officers.

Town council members discussed the issue at the monthly Ferdinand town council meeting. The fire department has responded to a total of six false alarms at the Comfort Inn located on the Southside of Ferdinand.

The cause of the alarms is known to be excessive steam created when hotel guests in specific rooms use the shower, and the Comfort Inn has been issued multiple fines for the false alarms.

The Fire Department’s departmental report revealed that the “drug take-back day” held on April 24th brought in 170 pounds of unused prescriptions, one of the highest totals seen in the program’s history.

Also discussed in the report, the annual Firemen’s Ball will be held on July 24th at the Ferdinand Community Center located at 1710 Community Drive in Ferdinand.

Town Manager, Chris James, has begun working on an application to the State Water Infrastructure Fund, which would allow the town to invest in various water infrastructure projects. The result of the application will be released on August 6th.

The next Ferdinand town council meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST. The council hopes to move the meeting back to the Ferdinand Town Hall, but the location is subject to change. The town council would also like to remind you that the Heimatfest will take place this weekend in Ferdinand, so come on out for a good time with good people.