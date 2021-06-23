Former Broadway Play The Rivalry to debut at Lincoln Amphitheatre

A former Broadway play is coming to the Lincoln Amphitheater this week!

Norman Corwin’s play, The Rivalry, is taking over the center stage from Friday, June 25th through Sunday, June 27th. The Friday and Saturday performances will start at 7 pm, with doors opening at 6 pm. Sunday’s matinee performance begins at 4 pm, with doors opening at 3 pm.

The Rivalry recreates the fiery 1858 face-off between rising Illinois legislator Abraham Lincoln and incumbent Stephen Douglas.

Individual general admission tickets are $19.95 at the door the day of each performance with children 12 and under allowed for free and senior and veteran discounts also available.

Tickets are available at LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or by phone at (812)-937-2329.

Full concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for all three performances.