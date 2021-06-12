Friends of the Ferdinand Library to host Second Saturday Basement Booksale

If you don’t a gift for Father’s Day yet, then this may be worth reading into.

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library is holding their Second Saturday Basement Booksale from 10 am to 1 pm Saturday, June 12th.

The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. Masks are recommended for those who have not been Covid vaccinated. Hand sanitizer will be available.

June’s sale will feature recommended books for Father’s Day. World War I and II and Vietnam War books have been recently donated.

Several children’s and young adult books have been added to those areas. There will also be a drawing for three $5 book coupons to be used at future sales.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks; puzzles, children’s books, and books on the Collectible/Special table are variously priced.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcome. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement.

To stay connect with the Friends of the Ferdinand Library and to stay updated on upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.