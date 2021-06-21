Fully Vaccinated Percentages for Local Counties

Dubois County has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 vaccinations with 50.8% of county residents fully vaccinated as of noon Saturday June 19th.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18,261 residents over 12 years old have been fully vaccinated in Dubois County.
The fully vaccinated rates for those 12 and older in surrounding counties include:
- 4% of residents in Daviess County
- 3% of residents in Martin County
- 1% of residents in Orange County
- 8% of residents in Crawford County
- 3% of residents in Perry County
- 8% of residents in Spencer County
- 3% of residents in Gibson County
- 5% of residents in Pike County
- 8% of residents in Warrick County
To see a chart of vaccination rates visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.
