Fully Vaccinated Percentages for Local Counties

Dubois County has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 vaccinations with 50.8% of county residents fully vaccinated as of noon Saturday June 19th.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18,261 residents over 12 years old have been fully vaccinated in Dubois County.

The fully vaccinated rates for those 12 and older in surrounding counties include:

4% of residents in Daviess County

3% of residents in Martin County

1% of residents in Orange County

8% of residents in Crawford County

3% of residents in Perry County

8% of residents in Spencer County

3% of residents in Gibson County

5% of residents in Pike County

8% of residents in Warrick County

To see a chart of vaccination rates visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.