Gerald “Jerry” Wagner, age 47 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7am on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, IN.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 30, 1973 to Ralph R. and Marjorie (Schmidt) Wagner.

He liked watching the Chicago Cubs play baseball, the Scooby-Doo shows, collecting model cars, and being with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Wagner of Jasper, three sisters; Carol Wagner-Medlock, Bedford, Donna Wagner, Princeton, Sharon Wagner, Jasper, two brothers; Ron Wagner, Salem, and Jeff Wagner, Jasper, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Preceding him in death was his father; Ralph R. Wagner, paternal grandparents; Paul and Emma Wagner, and maternal grandparents; Roman and Veronica Schmidt, sister-in-law; Rhonda (Helfter) Wagner and nephew Tyler Robert Wagner.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald “Jerry” Wagner will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

The family of Jerry Wagner would like to express our deepest thanks to the staff at Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion.

