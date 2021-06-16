Governor Holcomb Honors Businesses for Longevity, Service to Hoosier Workforce

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is honoring Hoosier businesses that have been around for 50 years or a century.

101 companies and organizations around the state received the Governor’s Century and Half Century Businesses Award this week.

“I’m honored to recognize these dedicated, Hoosier business leaders who have created a lasting impact not only on their communities but to the state as a whole,” Governor Holcomb says. “As we continue to attract new jobs and investment to Indiana, these well-established businesses will set the tone for a Hoosier economy dedicated to hard work, constant improvement, and strong community roots. I’m confident these businesses will continue providing great service for the next 100 years and keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come.”

Local 2021 Century Award Honorees include:

-Ferdinand News in Dubois County for 115 years of business

-Springs Valley Bank and Trust Company in Dubois County for 119 years of business

-Steele’s Barbershop in Lawrence County for 112 years of business

Local 2021 Half Century Award Honorees include:

-Koch Development Corporation in Spencer County for 76 years in business

-Spencer County Leader in Dubois County for 61 years in business

-TRI-CAP in Dubois County for 55 years in business

The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,160 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award’s 30-year history.

The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse did not occur in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.