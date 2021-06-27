Greg Drone 64, of Dale, IN. died on June 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital.
Greg was born July 6, 1956, in Evansville, IN. to Joseph and Anna Drone.
He is survived by his wife Sharon, a son Jeramie (Tiffany) Drone, a daughter Angie Anderson, his mother Anna Drone, a brother Ron (Cheryl) Drone, and four sisters Diane McKinney, Donna (Mike) Fischer, Brenda (Don) Rogers and Lori (Rick) Herr. Three grandchildren also survive Auston, Maya, and Tessa.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Drone.
A Funeral Service is planned for Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10 AM CST at Fuller Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Garrison Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may call on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 4-8 PM CST at Fuller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.
Be the first to comment on "Greg Drone"