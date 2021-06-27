Greg Drone 64, of Dale, IN. died on , 2021, at Memorial Hospital.

Greg was born , 1956, in Evansville, IN. to Joseph and Anna Drone.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, a son Jeramie (Tiffany) Drone, a daughter Angie Anderson, his mother Anna Drone, a brother Ron (Cheryl) Drone, and four sisters Diane McKinney, Donna (Mike) Fischer, Brenda (Don) Rogers and Lori (Rick) Herr. Three grandchildren also survive Auston, Maya, and Tessa.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Drone.

A Funeral Service is planned for , 2021, at 10 AM CST at Fuller Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Garrison Chapel Cemetery.

Friends may call on , 2021, from 4-8 PM CST at Fuller Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

