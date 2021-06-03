Heart of Jasper recognized as 2021 Main Street America Affiliate

Heart of Jasper is now an affiliate of the 2021 Main Street America Program.

“I am proud to see all of the accomplishments from this past year. Heart of Jasper wouldn’t be this successful if it wasn’t for the Board and Committee Members and the Volunteers who support our organization. Heart of Jasper implemented the Façade Grant program which reinvested $50,000 to 5 building owners in the downtown district to improve the exterior of the buildings while preserving the historic look of downtown. Heart of Jasper beautified the downtown by installing art pins designed by local artists and planted flowers in the beds and planters. We are excited about our newest project, the Pop-Up Market, which is launching on June 5th. The market will be filled with 10 local vendors selling their homemade creations,” Hear of Jasper Director, Kate Schwenk, says.

Heart of Jasper’s performance is annually evaluated by IN Main Street, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to the comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes.

Main Street America and its partners announced an annual list of nationally recognized affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach™, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.

“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 337 Main Street affiliate programs and their commitment to revitalizing their downtowns and commercial districts,” President & CEO of Main Street America, Patrice Frey, says. “During a difficult year, these Main Street programs have proven their unique ability to generate impressive economic outcomes, preserve the character of their downtowns, and lift up their communities.”

In 2020, Main StreetAmerica programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.