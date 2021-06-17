Helena Medcalf 91, of Dale, IN. died on , 2021 at Scenic Hills in Ferdinand.

Helena was born , 1929 in Santa Claus, IN. to Otto and Addie (Brinkman) Poellein. She worked for Winkler’s Wholesale and after retirement cleaned at the Spencer County Bank. She was a lifetime member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, She enjoyed crossword puzzles, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Howard Poellein, Delores Painter and John Poellein.

She is survived by her children Danny Joe (Tammy) Medcalf, Dennis (Paceli) Medcalf and Marilyn (Jesse) Heim, two sisters Imogene Dauby of Tell City, and Jane Stutsman of Boonville, 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren also survive.

Friends may call on , from 4 to 6 PM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home in Dale.

A Funeral Service is planned for , at 10 AM CST at the Fuller Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.