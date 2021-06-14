Holiday World guest airlifted to hospital reportedly injuring back on water park attraction

Managers at Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari are dealing with the second medical emergency in less than two weeks.

A woman was airlifted to an Evansville hospital on Friday after hurting her back at an attraction at the water park.

Officials say she was alert and talking but was hospitalized as a precaution.

The ride was fully inspected and no problems were found.

This incident comes nearly a week after an Ohio woman died after being found unresponsive at the park’s Voyage Rollercoaster station.

No other park guests reported injuries.