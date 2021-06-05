Holiday World guest found unresponsive after rollercoaster ride dies at hospital

The Holiday World guest rushed to the hospital after riding The Voyage rollercoaster has died.

Park officials say a female guest returned to the station of The Voyage Rollercoaster unresponsive on Friday evening.

Holiday World EMTs arrived at the scene within three minutes and began giving first aid.

47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio was taken to Memorial Hospital where she later died. Autopsy results are still pending.

Park officials say the ride was fully inspected and no problems were found.

The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family.