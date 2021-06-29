Holiday World to Celebrate with Fireworks on July 3 & 4

The nation’s only amusement park with a 4th of July-themed section will be ending the weekend with a big BOOM.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is celebrating the holiday weekend with a 4th of July Firework Extravaganza on Saturday, July 3rd, and Sunday, July 4th.

The firework shows will begin shortly after Holiday World closes for the evening each night at 9:00 pm CDT.

Fireworks will be launched from the northeast side of the park. The best spot to watch the show will be from the Thanksgiving Section of Holiday World.

The park will continue the fun with the return of a full schedule that includes Kids World and Happy Halloween Weekends.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari are open daily.

The best ticket prices are available online through Holiday World’s Pick Your Date Calendar; discounts available for Military, First Responders, and Nurses.

For more information, visit HolidayWorld.com or call 1-(812)-453-2876.