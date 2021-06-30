Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool closed for cleaning

The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool is closed for cleaning today.
The Splash Park will be open from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm with free admission.
Both evening swim lessons and water aerobics will take place at their regularly scheduled times.
The pool will re-open to the public on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 p.m
For more information, contact City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development, Rachel Steckler, at (812)-683-2211.
