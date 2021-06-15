Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool to close for staff to attend IHSAA State Baseball Tournament

The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool will be closed on Tuesday, June 22, to allow pool staff to attend the IHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

Swimming lessons scheduled that day will still take place. The Splash Park will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. with free admission.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckler, City of Huntingburg Director of Community Development at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.