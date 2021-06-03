Huntingburg woman arrested for dealing methamphetamine

Complaints of drug activity put a Huntingburg woman in jail this week.

Police began investigating 52-year-old Julie Keusch on Tuesday after receiving information that she may be dealing methamphetamine.

Detectives executed a search warrant for Keusch’s Huntingburg home and found approximately 21.4 grams of methamphetamine, six different types of pills that were controlled substances, two different types of pills that were legend drugs, a small amount of marijuana, a digital weighing scale, and several drug paraphernalia items.

Keusch admitted that she had no prescriptions for any pills located during the search.

She was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with dealing in methamphetamine- the amount of 10 or more grams, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a legend drug, all felonies, six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.