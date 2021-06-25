I-64 in Ferdinand back open after semi hits guidewire

A semi driving through Ferdinand shut down I-64 for a few hours on Friday afternoon after hitting guidwire in a construction zone.

Police say a semi sped through the construction zone, clipping a section of guidewire being worked on by a painting crew.

The impact knocked the tarps down, causing an employee to fall several feet.

The employee was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper as a precaution.

No other injurers or major damage was reported.

The road is back open.