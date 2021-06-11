Indiana Furniture President/CEO, Max Verkamp, Re-Elected to BIFMA Board of Directors

The Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA), representing the commercial furniture industry, announced the election of industry leaders to their Board of Directors. Among them, Max Verkamp, President and CEO of Indiana Furniture, was elected to a three-year term as a Director.

Verkamp has nearly 30 years of experience working in the manufacturing industry. In April 2016, he was named President and CEO of Indiana Furniture. Prior to that, he worked at MasterBrand Cabinets, the largest kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer in North America, providing leadership in sales, marketing, IT, and operations for 23 years.

BIFMA’s goal is to identify and recruit leaders with rich and diverse backgrounds to keep the leadership of the organization poised and prepared to address the dynamic changes within the markets they serve. Verkamp’s many years of corporate strategic planning, development, and executing initiatives for growth will assist the non-for-profit organization in continuing to provide value and successfully serve their customers.

“I’m honored to continue as a member of the BIFMA Board of Directors,” stated Max Verkamp, President and CEO of Indiana Furniture. “This organization plays a vital role in addressing the ever-changing needs of the commercial furniture industry, and I’m looking forward to representing the various markets and working to overcome any challenges we may face moving forward.”

To learn more about BIFMA, go to www.bifma.org.