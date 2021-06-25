Indiana Furniture Takes Canvas & Gesso Casegoods To A New Level of Design

Indiana Furniture continues to set new standards for affordable, design-friendly products. Today the company will begin taking orders for new additions to the ever-popular and cohesive Canvas Laminate and Gesso Veneercasegoods. The newly added enhancements expand the lines’ design flexibility and amplify functionality within a broad range of working environments to better support personalization and overall productivity.

The enhancements include not only a redesign but also an expansion of integrated height-adjustable units, allowing their offering of sit-to-stand options to more effectively span across both personal and shared workspaces. And through value engineering, they were able to reduce the pricing of these new options, an added and welcomed benefit for the client.

New white and black glass door options on hutch and storage units as well as a full line of white and black glass marker boards provide opportunities for more elegant and clean styling. Metal accents within the line now include a broader scope of black finishes and a gold pull was added to the mix, giving more choices to customize a look and feel for modern office environments.

The culmination of these additions provides customers with simple yet elevated, go-to options, offering unexpected details at the right price point. These lines build upon simplicity and flexibility while allowing you to create eye-catching spaces. Whether you are looking to outfit an executive office, team space, collaborative area, or anything in between, Canvas and Gesso provide what’s desired for today’s facilities.

“We’re taking Canvas and Gesso to another level of design,” says Mike Blessinger, VP of Sales & Marketing for Indiana Furniture. “Expanding these case good platforms to include a selection of models and options with premium details allows us to better meet the needs of our customers and their diverse levels of style, all while seamlessly working with our current offering.”

Canvas and Gesso are manufactured in the USA, they consider the environment by using renewable and recyclable materials, allowing them to achieve indoor air and BIFMA level® certifications, and meet or exceed the standards set forth by BIFMA Compliance®, giving you confidence in the construction and durability of the products. To learn more about these product additions and their story, visit www.IndianaFurniture.com.