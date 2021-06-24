Indiana sees slight increase in May unemployment rate

Indiana’s jobless rate saw a slight increase in May.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the rate jumped to 4.0% in May, which is up from 3.9% rate in April.

The state’s unemployment rate remains below the national rate of 5.8%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 6,370 over the previous month.

This was a result of an increase of 3,292 unemployed residents and an increase of 3,078 employed residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million.

The state’s 63.2 percent labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.6 percent.