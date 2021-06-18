Indiana State Police Pioneer Camp Receives $2,500 Donation from Branchville Correctional Facility

Branchville, Ind. – Branchville Correctional Facility (BCF) staff donated $2,500 to Indiana State Police (ISP) Pioneer Camps. Over the past several weeks, Unit Team staff at BCF have organized several fundraisers, to raise money for the Pioneer Camp at Lincoln City State Park.

Warden Frankie Littlejohn pictured to the left, with First Sgt. Rob Gardner of the Indiana State Police, presented the $2,500 check at BCF. The money raised will provide 25 kids the opportunity to participate in a four-day campout at Lincoln City State Park, at no cost to the campers or ISP. BCF has funded the Campout at Lincoln City for several years. Deputy Warden (DW) Dan Mitchell stated, “Branchville Correctional Facility is excited to continue our support of the Indiana State Police Pioneer Camp for 2021.”

Indiana State Police Pioneer Camps are designed specifically for students aged 11 to 14, who need structured programs with close supervision. Counselors from schools, group homes, welfare departments, or law enforcement and probation departments may recommend young people for the campouts. The campouts are for all children and are held in state parks throughout Indiana.

While at the campout, the participants will learn to prepare their meals, set up campsites, and explore the outdoors. The campers will receive one on one time with law enforcement officers and create friendships and bonds with other campers. “Branchville Correctional Facility has partnered with ISP for several years now, to help support young people in our communities. We hope this fun camping experience helps positively shape their lives for the future.” continued DW Mitchell.

With support from facilities like Branchville Correctional Facility, Pioneer Camps can continue to provide at-risk youth in Indiana the opportunities to build and inspire a positive future for themselves.