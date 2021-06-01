88-year-old James Aloysius Oser, of Ferdinand passed away surrounded by his family, Monday May 31, 2021 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. James was born May 13, 1933 in Ferdinand to Pius and Frances (Oeding) Oser. He was united in marriage to Rita Schaeffer on May 17, 1958 in Saint Ferdinand Church.

James was a lifelong member of Saint Ferdinand Parish. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He served in Germany from 1955 – 1956 with the 84th field artillery Battalion. He was a member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 and the Woodman of the World. James worked at United Wood Products in Ferdinand at age 16, and later worked at Indiana Furniture for 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking, taking care of his large garden, playing cards, Saint Louis Baseball, and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Rita Oser, two daughters, Sue (Brian) Fink of Ferdinand, and Donna (Bill) Ball of Newburgh. Two sons, Keith Oser and significant other, Gina Knies, and Wayne Oser both of Ferdinand. Five grandchildren, Mark Fink, Lucas Ball, Logan Ball, Jared Oser and Kara Dorsam. Three great-grandchildren, Emma Ball, Corbin Dorsam, and Leah Ball. He was the last surviving member of his family. He was preceded in death by his Parents, five brothers, Lawrence, Hugo, Paul, Raymond, and Hilary Oser. Four sisters, Verna Manning, Olivia Meyer, Esther Giesler, and Lucille Oser in infancy.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday June 3rd at 11:30 AM EDT in Christ the King Parish, Saint Ferdinand Church. Burial with military graveside rites by Ferdinand Legion Post 124 will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until 11:00 AM EDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Saint Ferdinand Cemetery Fund or The Ferdinand Veterans Memorial.