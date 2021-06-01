86-year-old James D. Foster “Jimmy Dean”, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

James was born in Daviess County, Indiana on April 4, 1935 to Arvel R. and Glen (Hedrick) Foster.

He retired from Prides Creek Golf Course where he worked as a groundskeeper.

He was a lifetime member of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Otwell Ruritan Club.

Surviving are two sons; Richard (Bobbie) Foster, Washington, IN and Randy (Sherry) Foster, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Renaee Keller, Loogootee, IN, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, one sister; Mable Lamb, two brothers; Donnie and Tommy Foster.

Preceding him in death was his companion Delores F. (Foster) Unterbrink, two sisters; Sally Gotwalls, Mary Lou May, one brother; Bobby Foster and half brother, John Foster.

A prayer service for James D. Foster “Jimmy Dean” will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. Pastor Jason Rea will officiate the service.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the 8:00 p.m. service time at the Becher Kluesner Funeral Home North Chapel on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A burial will held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Daviess County.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.