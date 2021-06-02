85-year-old James E. “Jim” Berg, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Jim was born in Ferdinand, Indiana on May 8, 1936 to Edwin and Lucille (Hassfurther) Berg. He married Kathleen Knott, his wife of 64 years, on June 22, 1957 in St. Joseph Church in Dale, Indiana.

Jim retired as a truck driver for Winkler Foods.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. His passion was spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife; Kathleen Berg of Jasper, one son; Chris J. Berg (Kim), Jasper, two grandchildren; Megan Hall (Jace), Jasper, and Mason Berg, Jasper, three great grandchildren; Grayson, Hayden, and Liam Hall, one sister; Norma Fleck (Dennis), Ferdinand, and one brother; David Berg (Becky), Ferdinand, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his twin sister; Jeanette Berg, one brother; Lee Charles Berg, and one niece; Teresa Beier.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James E. “Jim” Berg will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery in Dale, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Northwood Retirement Community, or a favorite charity.