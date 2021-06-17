James L. Toby, age 87, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:45 a.m., Sunday, June 13, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg nursing home.

He was born December 29, 1933, in DeRidder, Louisiana, to Bernard and Vergie (Houk) Toby; and married Henrietta Lemond on October 13, 1973, in Jasper. James retired from Breidenbaugh after 40 years; and later worked for MorFor Less after his retirement. He was a member for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. He enjoyed woodworking, crafting, going to craft shows, making toy boxes for his great-grandchildren and walking his dog, Toby. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Glen, Sandy and Bill Toby.

He is survived by his wife, Henrietta “Henny” Toby of Huntingburg; two children, Michelle Stevens and Ray (Tammie) Matheis, both of Dale; ten siblings, Earl (Ann) Toby of Ohio, Viloa Shupe of Paoli, Mae (John) Bennett of Paoli, Leo (Peggy) Toby of Orleans, Rene (Clarence) Dillman of Alabama, Glenn (Roberta) Toby of Marengo, Catherine (Terry) Thomas of Elizabethtown, Windell (Brenda) Toby of Jasper, Henry (Kathy) Toby of Birdseye and Dorothy (Mike) Kellems of Birdseye; and by six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for James L. Toby will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Friday, June 18, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Truelove Cemetery near Loogootee. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17th. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com