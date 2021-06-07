Jasper Community Arts kicks off summer with chalk walk

Sidewalks on the downtown square got a splash of color this past weekend.

The Jasper Community Arts put on their annual Chalk Walk in downtown Jasper on Saturday.

It gave residents a chance to escape the work world and hang out, eat from food booths, or draw along the street to make the downtown look a little more extraordinary.

Jasper Community Arts Director, Kyle Rupert, explains the history behind the annual event.

“The chalk walk is based on some European Festivals. This is our 18th year for the chalk walk. We really wanted to bring some activity down to the square, bring some attention to the area, and really just give people a fun thing to do to kick off the summer,” Rupert says.

The chalk walk brings more than just color to brighten up the downtown. This year’s event hit a little differently. Rupert explains how.

“This year, probably more than past years, is something special. It feels good to be able to get out and do things again, hang out with friends, and just enjoy the summer,” he says.

Although the Chalk Walk event is over for the year, there is still plenty of summer fun to look forward to in Jasper.

For a full list of upcoming events, visit jasperindiana.gov.

To learn more about Jasper Community Arts, visit jasperarts.com.