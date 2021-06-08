Jasper High School Principal Brian Wilson to leave after 9 years

Jasper High School Principal Brian Wilson is leaving the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation after nearly a decade of service.

Principal Wilson made the announcement to students, parents, and faculty in an email on Tuesday afternoon.

“I have accepted a position as principal in St. Johns County, Florida. While this has not been an easy decision, my wife and I feel like the timing is right to begin planning for our next steps in life,” the email says.

Wilson has served as Jasper High School Principal for nine years. His last day is on Wednesday, June 30th.