Jasper man arrested after drunkenly throwing fireworks

Drunkenly throwing fireworks at people landed a Jasper man in handcuffs this week.

Jasper Police responded to reports of a passenger in a vehicle throwing fireworks at people in the Riverwalk area near Azura Restaurant on Wednesday evening.

The vehicle was located shortly after the incident in the Days Inn parking lot.

Police soon determined that the man, 23-year-old Antonio Mota- Espinoza was throwing fireworks out of the vehicle.

He was charged with criminal recklessness and public intoxication and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.