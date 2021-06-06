Jasper man arrested on OWI charges

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges.
Early this morning Jasper Police Officers saw a Ford Edge traveling north at the intersection of Sixth and Clay Street that disregarded a right turn only traffic sign.
Officers issued a traffic stop and identified the driver as, 35-year-old, Aaron Sell.
Sell was given a Field Sobriety Test and was found to be intoxicated with a BAC of 0.088%.
Sell was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of, OWI, and OWI causing endangerment.
