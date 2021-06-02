Jasper Strassenfest announces addition of Half Pot drawing with proceeds to benefit Vincennes University Jasper Scholarship Fund

The Jasper Strassenfest has announced they will be adding a Half Pot event to the 2021 festivities. Proceeds will benefit the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund to include one year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and laptop for local scholarship recipients. Proceeds will also help to provide protection for non-profits involved in the Strassenfest in case of another catastrophic event and a strong financial base for the continuation and growth of the Strassenfestand the Jasper community.

The minimum prize has been set at $5,000 with pre-sale opportunities beginning in June. Raffle tickets will be sold for cash only in the following amounts: one (1) ticket for $5.00, three (3) tickets for $10.00, twenty (20) tickets for $20.00 or fifty (50) tickets for $40.00. A ticket sales booth will be on site in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper beginning on Thursday, July 15th. The booth will then move to the Jasper square and sales will continue on-site for the duration of the Strassenfest. A complete list of ticket sale dates and times can be found at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.

“The initial idea behind adding a half pot event was to expand upon our mission to support causes in the Jasper community and tobegin a rainy-day fund for non-profits,” says Half Pot Chair, Kim Lottes. “VU Jasper plays a huge role in the Jasper and Dubois County community and we are excited to have the opportunity to make a big impact by donating a large portion of the proceeds to their Scholarship Fund.”

“After making the hard decision to cancel the 2020 Strassenfest, the importance of having this type of fund became even more apparent to the Strassenfest committee,” adds Bob Bleemel, 2021 Strassenfest Committee chairman. “Many non-profit organizations count the Strassenfest as their biggest fundraising event of the year and proceeds from the half pot will help us to build a safety net for any uncontrollable circumstances that come up in the future”

Clubs, organizations, or businesses interested in hosting a ticket pre-sale event, are encouraged to contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to set up a time and date. Similar to another successful area half pot event put on by the West Side Nut Club, the Jasper Strassenfest will be utilizing state-certified raffle software company, Ascend. Tickets will be sold for cash only via a mobile hand-held device with a receipt showing your purchased raffle numbers. You must be 18 years of age to participate in the half-pot raffle. License numbers, rules, and regulations can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.