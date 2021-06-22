Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot sales continue with proceeds to benefit Vincennes University Jasper Scholarship Fund

Sales for the Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot event are now underway with tickets available for purchase at various on-site locations through the month of June and into early July. This new event is in conjunction with the Jasper Strassenfest which will take place August 5-8th. Proceeds will benefit the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund to include one year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and laptop for local scholarship recipients. Proceeds will also help to provide protection for non-profits involved in the Strassenfest in case of another catastrophic event, like the COVID-19 pandemic, and a strong financial base for the continuation and growth of the Strassenfestand the Jasper community.

The minimum prize has been set at $5,000 and raffle tickets are being sold for cash only in the following amounts: one (1) ticket for $5.00, three (3) tickets for $10.00, twenty (20) tickets for $20.00 or fifty (50) tickets for $40.00. Now through July 16th tickets are available for purchase from 11AM-1PM at the Jasper Chamber Office on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. You can also find Jasper Strassenfest members selling tickets at the Southgate Shopping Center Saturdays from 8-11AM. Beginning on July 15th, there will be set drive thru sale hours Thursday and Friday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the half pot booth located in front of the Southgate Shopping Center in Jasper. Follow the Jasper StrassenfestFacebook page and find a complete listing of July booth ticket sale dates at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.

Clubs, organizations, or businesses interested in hosting an on-site sales event for their employees or members, are encouraged to contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to set up a time and date. Similar to another successful area half pot event put on by the West Side Nut Club, the Jasper Strassenfest will be utilizing state-certified raffle software company, Ascend. Tickets will be sold for cash only via a mobile hand-held device with a receipt showing your purchased raffle numbers. You must be 18 years of age to participate in the half-pot raffle. License numbers, rules, and regulations can be found online at jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.