Jasper Street Department postpones roadwork due to rainy weather

This week’s rainy weather has caused the Jasper Street Department to postpone roadwork.

The revised schedule is as follows: Milling will now begin on Wednesday, June 16 & continue through Thursday, June 17; Prepping will be on Friday, June 18. Paving will take place during the week, Monday & Tuesday, June 21 and 22.

The streets affected include:

Cherry Street – East 15th to Kellerville Road

East 15th Street – Kellerville Road to Railroad Crossing

Kellerville Road – East 15th St to Cathy Lane/Cherry Street

NO PARKING will be allowed along the above routes.

Although these streets will not be closed throughout this project, motorists will experience lengthy delays.

Again, the progression of this project will hinge on weather conditions & any other events beyond our control.