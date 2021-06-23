Jasper Street Department to begin annual Asphalt Pavement Preservation Projects

The Jasper Street Dept. along with their contractor, Seal Master, will begin our annual Asphalt Pavement Preservation Projects (Liquid Road), beginning on Monday, June 28, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.

This surface coating is comparable to a seal coating, however, it is thicker, more durable & also designed to wear longer than an ordinary seal coating.

Motorists will not be allowed on these streets during the application of Liquid Road nor until this substance is thoroughly dry, which is approximately 2 days.

Affected Residents will be notified via a door hanger the day before the application begins.

Residents must have all vehicles removed from garages, streets & driveways prior to 7:00 A.M . on the day which the application is applied to their street & will not be allowed on this street until it is re-opened (barricades removed)

Each street that is treated, will be closed for approximately 2 days, depending on weather & material drying conditions.

Following is a list of those streets that will be affected: (will not necessarily be processed in this order)

Grassland Hills – south end (south of 31st St)

Victory Dr – 36th St to 37th St

Leslie Dr – Reyling Dr to 36th St

Rhine Strasse – dead end, south of 43rd St

Hartford Dr – Portersville Rd path

Soliga St – entire

Evergreen Ln – N of Brescher Dr

Sugar Cane Ct – entire

Judith Ave – entire

Ladino Ln – Evergreen Ln to Bluegrass Ln

Suzanna Ave – entire

The Jasper Street Dept. would like to thank all those affected, for your patience & cooperation during this project in helping the City of Jasper to keep our infrastructure sound.