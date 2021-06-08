Jasper to host Downtown Chowdown on Wednesday

Did you know that the best restaurants are actually on wheels!?

The Downtown Chowdown happens on the square in Downtown Jasper on the second Wednesday of every month. If you are a food truck junkie or a small business supporter, this event is for you!

Mayor’s Administrative Assistant, Lisa Bower, explains what the event has looked like due to regulations.

“It was crazy crowded and it had long lines everywhere. It was bigger than we thought it would be, so it was very successful. But when we had the mask mandate, it was a little trickier, because we had to follow the guidelines from the CDC and from the Dubois County Health Department,” she says.

Holding these events downtown is able to get a wider spread of people in the downtown community. Bower explains what exactly the goal of this monthly endeavor is supposed to promote.

“To get people to shop in the small businesses, and to get people downtown to see what the City of Jasper has to offer. Some of the shops will have promotions or specials, and some are just showcasing some summer items or new items they have in the store. So we try to encourage everyone to either eat before you shop or eat after you shop,” she says,

The Downtown Chowdown has a variety of trucks coming, some including, Acropolis Express, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Kona ice of Evansville, Wood Capital Pizza, and other tasty goodies.

The next Downtown Chowdown event takes place on Wednesday, June 9th, from 4 to 8 pm on the square in Downtown Jasper.

If you want to learn more about the Downtown Chowdown you can visit their Facebook page titled Downtown Chowdown.