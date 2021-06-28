90-year-old Joseph E. Mullis, of Fulda, passed away on Friday, June 25th at his home.

Joseph was born February 25, 1931 in Fulda to Emil and Cecilia (Jacob) Mullis. He married Mary Alice Hilgenhold on June 14, 1958 in St. Mark Church. Joseph was a construction worker. He was a member of St. Boniface Parish and its Men’s Sodality, Fulda Sportsman Club, Spencer County Memorial Forest and Carpenters Union. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, woodworking and being with family and friends.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Mary Alice of Fulda; three sons, James (Caroline) Mullis of Fulda, Gene (Lisa) Mullis of Ferdinand and Randy (Linda) Mullis of Huntingburg; three daughters, Peggy (Paul) Wendholt of Dale, Jackie (Wayne) Bozarth of Vienna, IL and Cheryl (Tim) Hanloh of Mariah Hill; brothers, Oscar (Marilyn) Mullis of Siberia and Leroy (Elaine) Mullis of Earlville, IA; sisters, Esther Klee and Mary Ann Troesch both of St. Meinrad; sister in-laws, Rosie Mullis of Ferdinand, Rose Mullis and Ruth Mullis both of Fulda; eleven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one on the way, four step-great-grandchildren. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sylvester “Jake”, Leo, Othmar, Edgar and John Mullis; brother in-laws, Bob Klee, Clarence Troesch; sister in-law, Betty Mullis and a grandchild, Megan Bozarth.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 AM Central Time in St. Boniface Church in Fulda with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7:00 PM Central Time at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also Thursday from 8-9:30 AM Central Time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or a favorite charity.