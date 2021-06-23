Joyce A. Rasche, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Joyce was born in Washington, Indiana, on June 6, 1953, to Bethel and Jessie (Cochran) Parsons. She married Elmer Rasche on April 24, 1976, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a 1971 graduate of Loogootee High School.

She retired from JOFCO, where she had worked for 25 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Jasper D of I, and the Women of the Moose, where she held many offices, including the degree of the College of Regents, and was co-chair of the Jasper Moose Bingo.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and also watching them play sports and playing games on her Ipad. She was also a NASCAR fan.

Surviving, are her husband, Elmer Rasche, Jasper, IN, four children, Jennifer (Jayme) Humbert, Huntingburg, IN, Bryan (Megan) Rasche, Frankfort, IL, Ryan (Mindy) Rasche, Ferdinand, IN, Nathan (Amy) Rasche, Jasper, IN, seven grandchildren, one grandson on the way, one sister, Donna Williams, Loogootee, IN, and one brother-in-law, Mike Elliott, Loogootee, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and two sisters, Vonda Elliott and Wanda Humbert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce A. Rasche will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The Jasper D of I will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The Women of the Moose will have a ritual at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, or to the Moose Charities.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com