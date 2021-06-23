Kimball International to Break Ground on Warehouse Expansion in Jasper

Kimball International Inc. is growing its operations with a warehouse expansion.

The 220,000-square-foot warehouse expansion will be in the Company’s Industrial Park in Jasper, which is located on the south side of the city at Highway 231 and 12th Avenue.

The new building will connect to an existing 150,000-square-foot warehouse, expanding the company’s distribution footprint to 370,000 square feet of warehouse operations, with additional expansion capabilities for the future.

The expansion will significantly impact operational efficiencies — primarily by optimizing warehousing and distribution operations for the company. The new expansion is projected to be fully operational by September 2022.

“With more than 2,800 employees, Kimball International has deep roots in the great state of Indiana. Jasper is home to our corporate headquarters, three manufacturing operations, and our current warehouse,” said Greg Meunier, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Kimball International. “We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers in an increasingly competitive market, and this state-of-the-art facility will help optimize our warehouse operations and provide more efficient transportation and logistics, with adjacent truck and trailer parking and easy access to I-64.”

The expansion is a significant investment in our Jasper operations and demonstrates our leadership in the industry, and our continued commitment to the community,” Meunier added.

The project would not be possible without exceptional Dubois County partners, including:

General Design Build Contractors: Seufert Construction and Supply Inc., Ferdinand, IN

Engineering: Universal Design Associates Inc., Ferdinand, IN

Concrete Supplier: Central Concrete Supply, Bretzville, IN

Aggregate Suppliers: Cave Quarries, Jasper, IN and Mulzer Crushed Stone, Tell City, IN

Dock Equipment: Overhead Door of Vincennes, Vincennes, IN

Site: Lechner’s Excavating, Ireland, IN

Concrete: Seufert Construction and Supply Inc., Ferdinand, IN

Masonry: Arnold Masonry, Tell City, IN

Fire Protection: Advantage Fire and Safety, Jasper, IN

Electrical: Fischer Electric, Schnellville, IN

Security: Astro Security, Jasper, IN

To learn more about Kimball International Inc., visit kimballinternational.com.