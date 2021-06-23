Larry D. McEntire, age 75, of Holland, Indiana, passed away at 4:53 p.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the emergency room of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born August 4, 1945, in Winslow, Indiana, to LaVerne (McEntire) Buechler and Charles Barton; and raised by his grandparents, Virginia Mae and Larry F. McEntire. He was united in marriage to Joyce S. Galloway on November 4, 1967, in Boonville. Larry was a construction worker and also employed in the maintenance department at Holland Elementary School for 17 years. He enjoyed collecting arrowheads, marbles, guns and knives; and spending time with his grandchildren. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; one son, Wayne Dee Noble McEntire; and grandson, Dakota Wayne McEntire.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce S. McEntire of Holland; one daughter, Sandra McEntire Stephens of Tennyson; five brothers, Paul Stenftenagel of New Boston, Rick Stenftenagel of Ireland, Tom Stenftenagel of Florida, Shane Stenftenagel of Jasper and Joe Dee Buechler of Holland; and three grandchildren, Levi Wayne Harper, Lacey Mae Harper and Logan James Harper.

Funeral services for Larry McEntire will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Cup Creek Cemetery near Velpen.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-7:00 p.m., on Thursday.