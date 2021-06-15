71-year-old Leroy H. Schepers, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Leroy was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on March 30, 1950, to Frank B. and Hilda J. (Merkley) Schepers.

Leroy owned and operated Schepers Turkey Farm in Celestine, Indiana. After he sold his farm, Leroy drove for the Dubois County Herald Newspaper.

He was a lifelong member of the Celestine Community Club.

He enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing cards, driving his corvette, and socializing with his friends and family.

Surviving are four daughters; Angie (Kurt) Haas, Land O Lakes, FL, Kristi Marks, Celestine, IN, Julie Kelley, Celestine, IN, Karen (Jeff) Sander, Celestine, IN, seven sisters, three brothers, and nine grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents and one brother, Tom Schepers.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leroy H. Schepers will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The VFW Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from noon (12:00 p.m.) until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the church on Thursday, June 17.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Celestine Cemetery Fund or The Deaconess Foundation Respiratory Care Fund.