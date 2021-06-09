Lieutenant Governor tours Sander Meat Processing

The “steaks” were high for one area meat processing plant this week.

Sander Processing welcomed Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch to both of their plant locations in Celestine and St. Anthony on Tuesday afternoon.

Crouch had the chance to tour both plants and says businesses like these play an important role in the state.

“There is such a need for independent meat processors here in the state of Indiana. When we did our AG strategic plan, one of our priorities is to support independent meat processors,” she says.

During the peak of the pandemic last year, many meat processing plants, like Sander Processing, were faced with a unique set of challenges. Crouch noticed they needed help and awarded grants to companies that fit the grant qualifications.

“Sander Meat Processing qualified for a $250,000 grant, which helped them kind of adapt their business and their shop to accommodate the COVID-19 restrictions and regulations. And so we wanted to come today (Tuesday) to see how they utilized that money, but also to support something that is very important to agriculture,” Crouch says.

One of the owners of Sander Processing, Kent Sander, explains why having Crouch tour both of their facilities is such a good opportunity.

“The Lieutenant Governor had a chance to see the machinery that was funded by the grant that we received last year. We also had a chance to discuss the items that small meat processors need,” he says.

If awarded a grant in the future, Sander explains how it would be used.

“We will use the grant for either new machinery, updates on the facility, or maybe even future expansions,” he says.

Sander Processing has been doing custom meat processing for over 30 years. To learn more about their services, visit sanderprocessing.com.